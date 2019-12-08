Puerto Rican officials promise to announce investigation into Biden if President Trump agrees to release aid.

San Juan, Puerto Rico) Puerto Rican officials promise to announce an investigation into Joe Biden if President Trump agrees to release aid. The Trump administration is currently illegally withholding 18 billion dollars in congressionally appropriated aid.

Territory officials were desperate for the aid and had been lobbying for months for its release until they came upon the idea.

“We had to find a way to convince the President to release the aid.” says an official who refused to be identified. “So, we offered to announce investigations into the dealings of Joe and Hunter Biden. We know that is something Trump wants we decided to give it a shot.”

Territory officials drafted a letter containing the proposal and contacted the President’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for help in delivering the letter to the White House.

The current state of the proposal is unclear, but the Puerto Rican people are hopeful the aid will be released soon.