Matt Gaetz Wins Kiss Ass Award From Trump!

(Florida) In a touching ceremony over the weekend Florida House Representative Matt Gaetz was awarded the coveted Trump Kiss Ass Award for his outstanding efforts in kissing Donald Trump’s Ass.

Gaetz snagged the award for his recent work threatening Georgia Governor Brian Kemp over his choice of Kelly Loeffler to be the next Senator of the state. The President had other plans and preferred GOP Rep. Doug Collins over Loeffler.

“You are ignoring his request because you THINK you know better than @POTUS,” Gaetz tweeted. “If you substitute your judgement for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022. Let’s see if you can win one w/o Trump.”

Gaetz is overjoyed to receive the award and tearfully promised to continue kissing the President’s ass as often as he can.